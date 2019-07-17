Recipients of the Holy Ghost Catholic School Good Samaritan Award displays a love and understanding of Catholic faith and articulate a commitment to living our Catholic values. The winners during the fourth quarter include, from left, front row, Parkin Lentini, Lainey Lavergne, Skylar Mercante, Autleigh Manzella, Emma Davis, and Blaize Schilling; and back row, Porter Foster, Brianna Sciortino and Wyatt Perrin.
Recipients of the Holy Ghost Catholic School Good Samaritan Award displays a love and understanding of Catholic faith and articulate a commitment to living our Catholic values. The winners during the fourth quarter include, from left, front row, Molly Thompson, Gray Davis, Khloe Castella, Nora Faulk, Hunter Stagg, Owen Paddock and Charles Mitchell; and back row, Kate Henderson, Brock Boudreaux and Reagan Lemoine.
Provided photo
Holy Ghost Catholic School presented the fourth quarter winners of the recipients of the Good Samaritan Award. Recipients display a love and understanding of Catholic faith and articulate a commitment to living Catholic values.