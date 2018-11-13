Hammond High Magnet School is closed for a second consecutive day, Tangipahoa Parish School System announced Tuesday morning on Facebook.
The school district did not provide a reason for the closure Tuesday, but a Tweet by a WDSU reporter said that the school received a threat on social media overnight.
"The principal tells me, airing on the side of safety, they decided to shut down the school. The Tangi Sheriff's Office is investigating & plans to track down & prosecute the perps," Randi Rousseau tweeted.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to the school around 6:30 a.m. Monday after a social media threat was discovered. Deputies checked the school and determined there was no current threat to the campus.
