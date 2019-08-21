The 2019 Livingston Parish 4-H Summer Sewing Camp was held July 15-19 at the 4-H Office in Livingston.
This year camp had two parts with four participants in the beginner section and three in the intermediate camp. 4-H Agent Christy Sorenson and volunteer leader Linda Coates conducted the camp.
The campers learned basic sewing skills, how to use a sewing machine and how to conduct a fashion show. Projects included a sewing caddy made out of a placemat, a felt tissue holder, Mason jar pin cushion, pillowcase and a travel toothbrush/toothpaste holder made from a hand towel.
The campers participated in a “Project Runway” style fashion show. They worked in teams to create an outfit using a limited supply of newspaper and decorative duct tape. Once the outfits were complete, members conducted a fashion show at the end of the camp.
The members who participated in the intermediate camp made a nightgown and learned more advanced sewing techniques and skills. All participants were encouraged to enter their projects in the upcoming Livingston Parish Fair.