Southeastern Louisiana University health sciences major Megan Magri, of St. Rose, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2022. She also received the Talent Award and the Red Carpet Award.
Magri received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2021 Lily Gayle, of Hammond, at the annual pageant Feb. 17 at Southeastern’s Student Union Ballroom. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
First runner-up was Emily Wilson, of Hammond, a management major, who also received the Miss Congeniality Award. Second runner-up was Baileigh Picou, of Shreveport, a general studies major, who also received the Miss Southeastern Legacy Scholarship Award. Kobi Painting, of Amite, took home the Student Government Association Academic Award, while Kaitlyn Bradford, of Sandy Hook, Mississippi, received the People’s Choice Award. Lucy Bateman, of Franklinton, finished in the top five.
Picou took the stage with her service dog, Bruno.
Magri will advance to the Miss Louisiana Pageant in Monroe in June.