CHARENTON — The Louisiana Travel Association and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser introduced Jeff and Laura Atkinson, proprietors of the Bienvenue Mon Ami Bed and Breakfast and Art Gallery, as the winner of the 2020 Bed-and-breakfast Accommodation of the Year during its annual meeting in Charenton.
The LTA presented 19 “Louey Awards” to honor and showcase individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry. Three accommodation awards were presented to honor larger hotels, smaller hotels/inns and bed-and-breakfasts.
“We were honored to just be nominated by Tangipahoa Tourism (Tangi Tourism) and were overwhelmingly excited to have met the rigorous Louisiana Travel Association selection criteria to become the winner of the 2020 Accommodation of the Year Bed & Breakfast,” the Atkinsons said. “We look forward to continuing partnering with artisans, performing arts, educational groups and businesses to showcase our great Louisiana cuisine, culture and landscape to the whole world.”
The LTA described the Amite bed-and-breakfast as a newly built bed-and-breakfast estate featuring antebellum and Acadian style on 30 acres with forested hills and views of fairways. The LTA said the owners have established collaborations including golf, art and theater for its patrons.