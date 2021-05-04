This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Results from April 19 before Judge Jeffrey Johnson:
Derek Austin, age 40, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He received credit for time served.
Patrick Bordelon, age 19, of French Settlement, pleaded no contest to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of marijuana/THC and principal to simple battery. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Lance Browning, age 29, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Alexis Cosenza, age 20, of Prairieville, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections.
Ronald Coutee, age 57, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to animals and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Daniel Dimarco, age 26, of Independence, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse battery — strangulation, and domestic abuse battery-aggravated assault. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Brandon Higgins, age 25, of Albany, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery-child endangerment. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christopher Jones, age 43, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections.
Jeremy Kersey, age 44, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence/controlled dangerous substance and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently and without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Jeffrey McDonald, age 33, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He received credit for time served.
Christa McMorris, age 42, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and theft under $1,000. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kyle Roubique, age 42, of Gonzales, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Victoria Ward-Garcia, age 20, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. She received credit for time served.
Kimberly Ziegler, age 40, of Maurepas, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years.
Results from April 20 before Judge Brian Ables:
Arthur Chabaud Jr., age 25, of Gramercy, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Broderick Cotton, age 56, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced May 17.
Joseph Gilless, age 37, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kenneth Verdon, age 51, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $5,000 but less than $25,000. He was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
James Cabeceiras Jr., age 38, of Albany, pleaded no contest possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kameron McCoy, age 22, of Houston, pleaded no contest to simple robbery. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Megan Clark, age 27, of Walker, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, and theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000. She was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Jeremiah Anderson, age 20, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin and illegal possession of stolen firearms. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. Five years of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Corey Lloyd, age 41, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Results from April 22 before Judge Brian Abels:
Kane Beasley, age 26, of Holden, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — first offense — strangulation. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Steven Hernandez, age 31, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. He received credit for time served.
Joshua Johnson, age 30, of Walker, pleaded no contest to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, illegal use/possession of weapons-crime of violence/controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm/concealed weapon by person previously convicted of domestic abuse battery, and possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced May 10.
Sakenya Jones, age 38, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. She was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Robert McAllister Sr., age 58, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — second offense — household member. He was sentenced to one year with the Department of Corrections. He was ordered to serve 14 days without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Angel McCarroll, age 34, of Holden, pleaded no contest to principal to home invasion. She was sentenced to 18 months in the parish jail. She received credit for time served.
Lyman Parker, age 61, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to cruelty to the infirmed and home invasion. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently, and he received credit for time served.
Geam Richardson, age 51, of Springfield, pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kelvin Sharp, age 35, of Ponchatoula, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
James Smith, age 46, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections.
Raymond Sullivan, age 67, of Livingston, pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the Department of Corrections. Time is to be served concurrently.
Joseph Trapen, age 25, of Tickfaw, pleaded no contest to resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary, and domestic abuse battery — first offense — strangulation. He was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Vaughn Wilson, age 57, of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.