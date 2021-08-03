Belle Maison Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 15704 Medical Arts Plaza, Hammond, has been recognized as a 2021 Silver — Achievement in Quality Award recipient earning national honors for its dedication to improving the quality of care for their residents.
This distinction is the second of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, according to a news release. The National Quality Award Program by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living recognizes providers across the country that have demonstrated commitment to delivering quality care for seniors and persons with disabilities.
"We are honored to receive this national recognition for providing the highest quality of care and services to our residents," said Matthew Karam, administrator of Belle Maison Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
The award program, which began in 1996, uses the values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program.
Mark Berger, executive director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association, said, “The distinction as a Silver — Achievement in Quality Award recipient is an outstanding achievement and a testament to their staff members’ unwavering focus to providing compassionate, quality care with dignity and respect to their residents.”
Award recipients will be honored during AHCA/NCAL’s 72nd Convention & Expo in October, in National Harbor, Maryland.