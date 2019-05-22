Hammond — The Greater Hammond Chamber announced four women as this year’s Annie Awards recipients.
A June 14 luncheon will be held in the Southeastern Louisiana University Student Union Grand Ballroom to honor them, a news release said.
Established in 1998 in honor of Southeastern Louisiana University Administrator Anne Ferguson, the Annie Awards recognize women who work in excellence and have a true servant's heart for the community.
Joining the prestigious ranks of more than 45 past winners are Donna Gay Anderson, Mary Beth Crovetto, Antoinette Harrell and Sandy A. Summers.
Donna Gay Anderson
Donna Gay Anderson has had many accomplishments and touched many lives throughout her illustrious career as a playwright, theater teacher and director of the Columbia Theatre and Southeastern Louisiana University’s Fanfare. She holds degrees from Southeastern, The National Shakespeare Conservatory and Spalding University. Providing mentorship to young women has been a calling in her life, and she is the founder of The Neighborhood Book Club, a literary salon for girls in the community.
Mary Beth Crovetto
Mary Beth Crovetto is a 31-year veteran educator who has been involved in professional development opportunities, including the Southeastern Louisiana University National Writing Project, Advanc-Ed, and writing across the curriculum initiatives on multiple levels throughout her career. She serves as principal of Ponchatoula Junior High School and is a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula. She is also a published curriculum author and dedicated member of the Ponchatoula Rotary Club.
Antoinette Harrell
Antoinette Harrell has a passion for local African American history and genealogy, maintaining substantial archive collections at Southeastern and the Amistad Research Center at Tulane University. A published author of three books, she is also the producer and host of a Television and YouTube Talk Show called “Nurturing Our Roots.”
Sandy A. Summers
Southeastern's technology and recruiting manager, Sandy A. Summers has years of experience in connecting business to resources in Tangipahoa Parish and beyond. She is involved in Tangipahoa Professional Women, having chaired their annual women’s conference for 10 years. She is also on the leadership team for Girl Scout Troop 31018, working with sixth to eighth grade Cadettes and assisting with program planning and public relations. A proud member of First True Love World Outreach Ministries in Ponchatoula, she actively serves in the music, media and career building ministries.
Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee, an obstetrician/gynecologist and trained policy expert, will be the guest speaker at the popular luncheon that attracts more than 175 local business leaders to celebrate with the Annie honorees.
The registration to the Annies allows entrance into the private After Annies event at Jacmel Inn immediately following the award luncheon. Attendees are responsible for their own adult beverages.
Tickets are $30, and reserved tables of eight are available for $390. Visit greaterhammondchamber.org or call (985) 345-4457 to register.