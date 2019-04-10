THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Computer Class — PowerPoint: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Students in this class learn how to use PowerPoint's basic features to add and delete slides, change slide layouts, format text, select themes and add graphics to a presentation.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival: 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Memorial Park, 301 N. Sixth St., Ponchatoula. Free, family-friendly outdoor festival, featuring two music stages, food booths of all kinds, carnival rides for the kids and, of course, strawberries.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Bunnies & Eggs Family Fun Event: 10:30 a.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Wii: Noon, Hammond Branch Library.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Teen Zone: 3 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Computer Class — Excel: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how Microsoft Excel's cells, worksheets and workbooks easily allow users to manipulate, calculate and format numbers and other types of data in this class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.
Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch and Hammond Branch libraries.
APRIL 18
