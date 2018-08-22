A man wearing "ballistic protection" and wielding an AK-47 rifle chased and wounded another outside the city of Tickfaw earlier this month, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Andre Coleman, 50, of Tickfaw, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.
The release said the Sheriff's Office received a report shortly after midnight on Aug. 11 that a man, later identified as Coleman, was threatening to shoot another man in Tickfaw.
The release says the victim tried to flee on to Interstate 55 from La. Highway 442, but the suspect began shooting at him.
The victim was struck twice in the back, and the vehicle was struck 13 times, according to the release.
The victim was able to escape by fleeing from his vehicle into the woods, according to the release. Once the suspect left, he called 911 and was rushed to a local hospital, the release says.
Coleman was arrested Aug. 14 at his residence while deputies were conducting a search warrant,the release says.