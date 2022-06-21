Jason St. Pierre, principal of Walker High School, has been named the 2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Principal of the Year, a national award that recognizes those school principals who elevate student experiences at their campuses.
Varsity Brands announced the national winners during a ceremony webcast on June 15. As the winner in the principal category, St. Pierre will receive a $3,000 scholarship for his school.
To view a recording of the live award presentation, including St. Pierre’s response, go to Walker High School’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Walkerhighschool.
“This principal understands the essential link between school spirit and student achievement and supports academics and athletics alike," Varsity Brands said on its website. "This principal is personable, active in school activities, encouraging to students and faculty, and innovative in his approach to education and engagement.”
“St. Pierre’s goal has gone far beyond preparing students for college or the workforce. He has engaged community leaders to provide real world learning opportunities for his students,” the Varsity Brands ceremony host said.
Other categories of award recipients were the year’s top athlete, athletic director, coach, student and teacher, as well as winners in the areas of game day experience, graduation performing arts, yearbook, the spirit of St. Jude and the grand prize: America’s Most Spirited High School.
Walker High School was a finalist in the program’s grand prize category of America’s Most Spirited High School. The winner of that award received a $25,000 grand prize.
“I am honored to recognized by Varsity Brands," St. Pierre said. "This award speaks to the heart of the atmosphere we have created on our campus, that learning can and should be enjoyed on so many levels. There is a large world out there and we want our students to be ready to take it on — no matter how that looks. I am hopeful that we are giving them the skills and the spirit to conquer whatever challenges lie ahead."
The award’s program is the collaborative effort of Varsity Brands three companies — BSN Sports, Varsity Spirit and Herff Jones.