ExxonMobil said Sept. 9 that it is contributing $500,000 toward relief efforts in Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida.
ExxonMobil’s assistance will support local nonprofit organizations through a combination of direct grants and the donation of gasoline and diesel from ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery to frontline health care workers and the school system.
The company provided 16,000 gallons of diesel to East Baton Rouge Parish school system buses to help get students back to school this week, and nearly 11,000 gallons of gasoline to employees at the Baton Rouge Clinic, Ochsner Medical Center and the Our Lady of the Lake in Walker. Other hospitals will receive gas gift cards for their workers.
“We commend the organizations and individuals working tirelessly to care for Baton Rouge and other affected communities, and hope that our contributions will help provide meaningful assistance and comfort to those in need,” Baton Rouge refinery manager David Oldreive said.
ExxonMobil is contributing $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Ida relief efforts and a total of $185,000 in grants to the United Cajun Navy, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, the Healthy Baton Rouge Initiative, The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Baton Rouge General Hospital and Woman’s Hospital Foundation.