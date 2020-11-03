The Ho Ho Holiday Market shopping showcase set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn in Hammond.
Some of the items that will be available for purchase include handcrafted jewelry and purses, original woodwork pieces and paintings, Christian fictional books for women and fictional books for pre-teen girls.
Local author, Ann Marie Jameson will be on hand with her latest release in her popular “Willow Rose" book series. “Coming Up Roses” is the fourth book in the series and all four of the books are centered around a large, fun-loving, close-knit, Cajun family from Natchitoches. Jameson, a retired teacher, published her first book, “A Bed of Roses,” in 2016, her second book, “Belle Rose” in 2017, and her third book, “Petite Rose” in 2019.