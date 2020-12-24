LSU held its commencement ceremony Dec. 18. For the second time in LSU history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where 1,966 degrees were conferred on fall 2020 graduates.

“Right now, in this very moment, we are taking part in only the second commencement ceremony to ever occur in Tiger Stadium. Only the second — out of 303,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who delivered the keynote address. “Which means that fewer than 1% of all graduating classes have had the great privilege of having their commencement held inside this most hallowed space.”

In addition to the in-person ceremony at Tiger Stadium, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event with all the graduates names displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

“We’re really here. We made it,” Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it.”

Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.

Livingston Parish

College of Agriculture

Alexis R. Boyd, Watson

Ayana D. Buchanan, Denham Springs

Taylor Nicole Gaspard, Walker

Melissa Rose Welch, Denham Springs

College of Art & Design

Grace Jannie Leblanc, Denham Springs

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Karli M. Gautreaux, Watson

Jordan Alan Lemon, Denham Springs

Ian N. May, Walker

Kenneth Neal McCleary III, Watson

Victoria A. Tassin, Denham Springs

Erica Elizabeth Wilson, Denham Springs

College of Engineering

Gena Claire Bergeron, Walker

Amber Lynn Cradeur, Watson

Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs

Jonathan Ray Efferson, Walker

Cameron Harris, Walker

Alexis Madeleine Harrouch, Watson

Peyton Thomas Heyward, Denham Springs

Hayden Bradley Johnson, Denham Springs

Garrett Michael Jones, Walker

Gracie Cecilia Kennard, Denham Springs

Michael Joseph Lachney, Denham Springs

Jarrett Timothy Lobell, French Settlement

Schuyler Pablico, Denham Springs

Daniel Westley Price, Walker

Austin James Roberts, Denham Springs

Casey Lane Schibler, Denham Springs

Andrew Donald Shelton, Watson

College of Human Sciences & Education

Jacob Bradley Barber, French Settlement

Cole Adam Davis, Denham Springs

Cody Blain Fontenot, Watson

Lauren Elizabeth Foster, Denham Springs

Kelly Dawn Gregoire, Denham Springs

Sophie Jo Matthews, Walker

Brennan Michael Wall, Denham Springs

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Morgan Leigh Alexander, Denham Springs

Ashley Elizabeth Barber, Maurepas

David Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs

Nicholas Joseph Cashio, Denham Springs

Lauren V. Estrada, Walker

Hannah Nicole Haggenmacher-Miller, Denham Springs

Alexandra Nicole Jones, Livingston

Skylar Rene Louque, Denham Springs

Michael Neal Starkey, Denham Springs

Manship School of Mass Communication

Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs

College of Science

Ailar Arasteh, Denham Springs

Austin Samuel Barnes, Denham Springs

Madison Marie Chapple, Watson

Aaron Chase Kastner, Denham Springs

Amber L. Metz, Walker

Zachary Austin Smith, Watson

Alyssa Kathryn Williams, Denham Springs

Graduate School

Master's

Megan Theresa Archer, Denham Springs

Megan Theresa Archer, Denham Springs

Doctorate

Garrett Kyle Wheat, Walker

Tangipahoa Parish

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Mollye Renee Peralta, Hammond

Trenton M. Puma, Hammond

Andy Tran, Amite

College of Engineering

James Nicholas Arnold, Hammond

Trevon Devaughn Brooks, Roseland

Bryce Joseph Ferrara, Tickfaw

Jesse David Hester, Hammond

Roman Joseph Moschitta, Hammond

Paris Reed Naberschnig, Hammond

Peter Nguyen, Hammond

Cohen Nix, Robert

Larry Dennis Robert, Hammond

College of Human Sciences & Education

Aaron Vincent Flores, Hammond

Erica Nicole Moreno, Ponchatoula

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

James Louis Houin Jr., Ponchatoula

Daniel Philip Ourso, Baton Rouge

Hannah Brooke Sebastian, Ponchatoula

College of Science

Brandon Terrell Smith, Ponchatoula

Erin Elizabeth Sonnier, Ponchatoula

Graduate School

Master's

William Martin Bankston, Hammond

Michael Anna Catalanotto, Ponchatoula

View comments