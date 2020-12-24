LSU held its commencement ceremony Dec. 18. For the second time in LSU history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where 1,966 degrees were conferred on fall 2020 graduates.
“Right now, in this very moment, we are taking part in only the second commencement ceremony to ever occur in Tiger Stadium. Only the second — out of 303,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who delivered the keynote address. “Which means that fewer than 1% of all graduating classes have had the great privilege of having their commencement held inside this most hallowed space.”
In addition to the in-person ceremony at Tiger Stadium, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event with all the graduates names displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
“We’re really here. We made it,” Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it.”
Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.
Livingston Parish
College of Agriculture
Alexis R. Boyd, Watson
Ayana D. Buchanan, Denham Springs
Taylor Nicole Gaspard, Walker
Melissa Rose Welch, Denham Springs
College of Art & Design
Grace Jannie Leblanc, Denham Springs
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Karli M. Gautreaux, Watson
Jordan Alan Lemon, Denham Springs
Ian N. May, Walker
Kenneth Neal McCleary III, Watson
Victoria A. Tassin, Denham Springs
Erica Elizabeth Wilson, Denham Springs
College of Engineering
Gena Claire Bergeron, Walker
Amber Lynn Cradeur, Watson
Kristian Blake Crotwell, Denham Springs
Jonathan Ray Efferson, Walker
Cameron Harris, Walker
Alexis Madeleine Harrouch, Watson
Peyton Thomas Heyward, Denham Springs
Hayden Bradley Johnson, Denham Springs
Garrett Michael Jones, Walker
Gracie Cecilia Kennard, Denham Springs
Michael Joseph Lachney, Denham Springs
Jarrett Timothy Lobell, French Settlement
Schuyler Pablico, Denham Springs
Daniel Westley Price, Walker
Austin James Roberts, Denham Springs
Casey Lane Schibler, Denham Springs
Andrew Donald Shelton, Watson
College of Human Sciences & Education
Jacob Bradley Barber, French Settlement
Cole Adam Davis, Denham Springs
Cody Blain Fontenot, Watson
Lauren Elizabeth Foster, Denham Springs
Kelly Dawn Gregoire, Denham Springs
Sophie Jo Matthews, Walker
Brennan Michael Wall, Denham Springs
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Morgan Leigh Alexander, Denham Springs
Ashley Elizabeth Barber, Maurepas
David Ogden Bennett, Denham Springs
Nicholas Joseph Cashio, Denham Springs
Lauren V. Estrada, Walker
Hannah Nicole Haggenmacher-Miller, Denham Springs
Alexandra Nicole Jones, Livingston
Skylar Rene Louque, Denham Springs
Michael Neal Starkey, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication
Camryn Brooke Curtis, Denham Springs
College of Science
Ailar Arasteh, Denham Springs
Austin Samuel Barnes, Denham Springs
Madison Marie Chapple, Watson
Aaron Chase Kastner, Denham Springs
Amber L. Metz, Walker
Zachary Austin Smith, Watson
Alyssa Kathryn Williams, Denham Springs
Graduate School
Master's
Megan Theresa Archer, Denham Springs
Megan Theresa Archer, Denham Springs
Doctorate
Garrett Kyle Wheat, Walker
Tangipahoa Parish
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Mollye Renee Peralta, Hammond
Trenton M. Puma, Hammond
Andy Tran, Amite
College of Engineering
James Nicholas Arnold, Hammond
Trevon Devaughn Brooks, Roseland
Bryce Joseph Ferrara, Tickfaw
Jesse David Hester, Hammond
Roman Joseph Moschitta, Hammond
Paris Reed Naberschnig, Hammond
Peter Nguyen, Hammond
Cohen Nix, Robert
Larry Dennis Robert, Hammond
College of Human Sciences & Education
Aaron Vincent Flores, Hammond
Erica Nicole Moreno, Ponchatoula
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
James Louis Houin Jr., Ponchatoula
Daniel Philip Ourso, Baton Rouge
Hannah Brooke Sebastian, Ponchatoula
College of Science
Brandon Terrell Smith, Ponchatoula
Erin Elizabeth Sonnier, Ponchatoula
Graduate School
Master's
William Martin Bankston, Hammond
Michael Anna Catalanotto, Ponchatoula