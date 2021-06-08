BATON ROUGE — For the 2020-21 school year, a record number of LSU students received national scholarships and recognition, and one group of students is set to go even further by lining up LSU to be the first university in the world to put technology on the moon.
“In every field and at every college on the LSU campus, our incredible students are competing on the national stage for prestigious scholarships, conducting groundbreaking research that has real-world impacts, and preparing themselves for immensely successful careers,” said LSU President Tom Galligan. “Our first-class academic offerings and research opportunities is driving record enrollment, retention, and graduation of the best and brightest students at LSU.”
Among the students with work headed to the moon is Katie Hostetler, from Zachary. She is a graphic designer who creates art for LSU Athletics and this spring came up with the winning design for the Tiger Eye 1 mission patch. She’s double-majoring in religious studies (LSU School of Art & Design, LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences).
Two LSU Manship School of Mass Communication seniors, Alannie Broussard and Jasmine Edmonson, were named national Public Relations Society of America Foundation scholarship recipients for outstanding achievement and dedication to public relations.
Edmonson, of Denham Springs, was named one of two winners of the 2020 PRSA Diversity Multicultural Scholarship, a $1,500 scholarship awarded to minority college juniors or seniors for outstanding academic achievement and commitment to the practice of public relations. Edmonson, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a concentration in journalism and minors in international studies and communication studies, is a member of numerous LSU organizations, including Public Relations Student Society of America at LSU, the National Association of Black Journalists, the LSU Black Caucus and Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative.
Broussard, of New Iberia, was named winner of the 2020 PRSA Axia Public Relations Scholarship, a prestigious $2,000 scholarship awarded to college juniors or seniors for demonstrating experience and passion for public relations and dedication to professional ethics and excellence, as well as financial need. Broussard also won the Public Relations Association of Louisiana’s William Michelet Scholarship for her proficiency in the field of public relations with a strong commitment to community involvement. Broussard is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a concentration in public relations and a minor in business administration.
A record high of 11 LSU students were selected for the highly competitive National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship. This fellowship supports outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported disciplines who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees. NSF received more than 13,000 applications for 2,000 fellowships this year.
This year’s LSU NSF Graduate Research Fellows include Marvin Stewart, a Bridge to the Doctorate Fellow from St. Francisville, who is pursuing his Ph.D. in chemistry
NSF’s five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support including an annual stipend of $34,000 and $12,000 to cover tuition and fees.