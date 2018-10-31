Seventh Ward Elementary School inducted fifth-grade honor roll students into the National Junior Beta Club on Oct. 16.
The students and their parents assembled in the library for the ceremony. Students read statements about each of the core values that the Beta Club embraces: achievement, character, leadership and service.
The club does various projects each year, such as collecting supplies for soldiers overseas and adopting a Christmas family.
Beta Club requires that each student achieve service points throughout the year and represents the school as ambassadors when guests are on campus, a news release said.