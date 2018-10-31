beta2018.jpg

Seventh Ward Elementary School inducts fifth-grade honor roll students into the National Junior Beta Club on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2018. Sudents include, from left, front row, Nikilace Hudson, Jacob Deal, Brody Comeaux, Dylan Johnson, Bryson Ferguson, Jaleigh Deal, Abby Devall and Jude Martinez; second row, Luke Clark, Karagan Landry, Micah Escondel, Jaylen Feucht, Andi Smith, Celia Cecchini, Brooke Winter, Emily Leggett, Maddie Poliquin and Olivia Lovett; third row, Rivers Holland, Carter Forbes,Jackson Rogers and Briss Moss; and back row, Luis Villereal, Jade Hamner, Olivia Fillingame, Kalli Andrews, Preston Carmichael, Sophia Calliouet, Emory Neyland and Emily Jennings. Sponsors are Nicole McElroy and Jamie Deal.

 Provided photo

Seventh Ward Elementary School inducted fifth-grade honor roll students into the National Junior Beta Club on Oct. 16.

The students and their parents assembled in the library for the ceremony. Students read statements about each of the core values that the Beta Club embraces: achievement, character, leadership and service.

The club does various projects each year, such as collecting supplies for soldiers overseas and adopting a Christmas family.

Beta Club requires that each student achieve service points throughout the year and represents the school as ambassadors when guests are on campus, a news release said.

