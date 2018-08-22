Girl Scouts Louisiana East is holding meetings for Livingston Parish girls in kindergarten through 12th grade to learn about the Girl Scout leadership experience.
The informational meetings will provide girls and their families the opportunity to ask questions and register their daughters in Girl Scouts. Adults interested in volunteering are encouraged to join.
Meetings are by residence of the girls:
Thursday: 6 p.m., Live Oak Baptist Church, 35603 Coxe Ave., Denham Springs, for Watson girls only
Monday: 6 p.m., Life Church, 9036 Florida Blvd., Walker, for Walker girls only
Sept. 6: 6 p.m., Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia St., Denham Springs, Denham Springs girls only
Sept. 11: 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, Denham Springs girls only
Sept. 13: 6 p.m., Livingston Parish Library-Denham/Walker Branch, 8102 U.S. 190, Denham Springs, Denham Springs girls only
The group that meets at Walker United Methodist Church, 30167 Stump, Walker, has had its meeting. This group is open to Walker girls.
Two groups are open parishwide. Girls who attend information days for these two groups will participate in hands-on activities to earn a patch.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon, Denham Springs Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St., Denham Springs
Sept. 15: 9 a.m. to noon, Denham Springs Antique Village, 100-230 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs
The annual Girl Scout membership fee is $25 for both girls and adults. For information, visit www.gsle.org or contact Chelsea Grant at cgrant@gsle.org or (225) 439-3105.
The Girl Scout program levels are Girl Scout Daisies, grades K-1; Girl Scout Brownies, grades 2-3; Girl Scout Juniors, grades 4-5; Girl Scout Cadettes, grades 6-8; Girl Scout Seniors, grades 9-10; Girl Scout Ambassadors, grades 11-12.