Tangipahoa resident Courtney Lutz has little experience with hurricanes. The California transplant hails from fire country.
"A wildfire, you know when you’re leaving," she said. "That’s it. You know. You’re out."
So when Hurricane Ida formed in the Gulf, 37-year-old Lutz and her husband were unsure whether to evacuate with their four children from the Tickfaw home they bought less than a year prior. Ultimately, they decided to weather the storm there, since the forecast initially showed their parish likely would not get a direct hit.
Instead, they found themselves in the eye of the storm as the hurricane veered north late Sunday. Two trees fell on the house, shaking the it "like an earthquake," Lutz said.
"Every time the wind rushed by," she said, "we would hold our breaths and pray that another tree didn’t fall on us."
Tangipahoa Parish residents who survived the storm share similarly harrowing accounts of their Sunday night vigils.
One Ponchatoula woman, Melissa Carlisle, endured the wind and rain alone in her mobile home while her husband worked overnight in Port Allen. In her recliner, she clutched her Bible and prayed.
Danielle Tassin-Entrekin, also in Ponchatoula, watched a power line snap and catch fire outside her family's home when the storm ripped through. Mercifully, rain quickly extinguished the blaze.
Randy Bush, a Tangipahoa school board member, described the wind pounding his house and the unnerving sound of pine cones slamming into the outer walls at high speeds.
The morning light revealed that Ida devastated some places and spared others without rhyme or reason.
"It’s like the coronavirus," Bush said. "It’s hard to say who would get it and who wouldn’t, who would die from it and who wouldn’t."
Trees split entire homes down the middle and merely clipped others. In some newly developed neighborhoods water flooded the streets, seeping into garages. Fences blew down. Power lines, tangled like spiderwebs around dead branches, left roads dangerously impassable.
Tangipahoa "is devastated," said Lisa Watts, who lives off I-55.
"It looks like a World War III bomb hit it."
In the days since Ida's onslaught, residents have cried out on social media, seeking gas, ice, food, water and tarps.
Much of the parish is still without power as temperatures soar. Energy companies predict a weeks-long wait before some areas get power. Water pressure is desperately low where pipes were uprooted from trees felled by Ida's winds. Areas across the parish remain under a boil advisory.
"It’s still a nightmare over here," said Veronica Neal, of Ponchatoula. "Since (Ida), everybody’s in the dark."
With gasoline nearly impossible to come by in the parish, some residents have been traveling as far as Mississippi to fill gas cans for generators only to load up their cars the next day to make the trek all over again.
They are doing their best to help each other and assist the neediest among them, but many also worry about preserving what little is left as people grow desperate amid protracted outages.
"The heat is unbearable, but the concern regarding people trying to steal generators and supplies is worse," Tassin-Entrekin said. "My husband stays up all night making sure we are OK and sleeps during the day when he's done looking for gas, which is basically nonexistent."
Along with tales of survival are just as many about struggle — of families trying to keep their babies or their disabled loved ones cool and cared for as the days drag on.
Melody Pace evacuated her 32-year-old handicapped and bed-bound son to a Ponchatoula hotel to ride out the storm, but lost power while staying there. They returned home, and she is doing what she can to keep him comfortable.
"Hurricane Ida showed us we didn't know the meaning of tough," she said. "We take so many things for granted everyday: power, drinking water, ice, AC, running water, taking showers. You sure can appreciate the little things in life when they aren't available."
With resources scarce, residents say they feel forgotten by their government, afraid that some of the worst-hit areas in more remote locations will be abandoned in recovery efforts. Many want to emphasize that people from Hammond to Ponchatoula and Loranger to Robert need help.
They say it feels like the needs of their inland parish have been downplayed compared to coastal areas where Ida made landfall, such as Port Fourchon, the industrial hub that plays a major role in Gulf oil production, and metropolitan New Orleans, where the entire power grid collapsed and some surrounding communities suffered severe flood damage.
"Nobody has rode on our street," Hammond resident Tiffany McGary-Cyprian said. "No parish official, no government, no police officer. They’re saying seven to eight weeks for power on our side because we’re not on the grid."
McGary-Cyprian fears for her elderly neighbors, who she said cannot survive the primitive conditions foisted on her community in Ida's wake. She has walked from door-to-door to check on her neighbors and provide them with what she can, even driving to Atlanta for supplies to bring back.
"But the community shouldn’t be responsible for that," she said. "Where’s the government?"
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said while he understands his constituents' anxieties, "there is actually no doubt everyone … is doing everything possible to recover as quickly as possible and to provide the immediate needs."
The challenge, he said, is getting assistance to so many people in need.
"Our 2016 floods affected 10,000 homes," he said. "This is affecting everyone’s home."
He added: "There’s a saying we have around here — you have to eat an elephant one bite at a time. So that’s what we’re doing. Be patient. Be compassionate. Do your part to help each other. We’re going to eat this elephant."
For Lutz, who has never experienced a hurricane like Ida, she is doing her best to get her children through each seemingly interminable day. They own animals, so a hotel is not an option, and a tree is still leaning at a 30-degree angle over her house.
"It’s terrifying," she said. "The future is so unknown."
Lutz feels lucky her family is intact and safe, but she still grieves the loss of her home. It's never been much, she said, but it was a place she could call her own.
"We just needed four walls — not a million-dollar mansion. You'd always have a place to come home to," she said, her voice breaking. "My home is just destroyed right now."
Just as quickly, she caught herself and cleared her throat.
She's originally from Texas, with family from Louisiana. So she knows the drill by now: they'll carry on, despite everything.
"It’s what southerners do," she said. "We get through it."