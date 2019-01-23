A man who called 911 in October to report that he killed his own father was charged with second-degree murder by a Livingston Parish grand jury on Wednesday.
Joshua Faust, 23, faces life in prison if he is convicted as charged.
On Oct. 22, Faust called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to report he had choked his father to death.
Deputies responded around noon to the 31000 block of Pine Hill Drive, where they found Larry Faust, 50, unresponsive, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"In a strange unfolding of events, the suspect in this case called 911 to alert deputies to the fact that he had choked and killed his father," Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time.
The younger Faust is being held in jail on $150,000 bail, according to booking records.
Arraignment is scheduled for Monday.