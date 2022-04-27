Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community was able to once again host its yearly Holiday Ideas Workshop and bingo event after cancellations caused by the pandemic and then Hurricane Ida.
The event, held March 24 at the Ponchatoula Community Center, is the group's major fundraising event of the year.
Attendees played bingo, and the event had for sale many craft items made and donated by members, including the bestselling fleur-de-lis and Louisiana cork trivets. Gifts donated by area businesses were handed out in the Parade of Prizes, and for lunch, guests ate chicken and sausage gumbo and potato salad from by Pappy's Stowaway Cafe. Iced tea was provided by Chick-fil-A, and brownies baked by club members were served.
The funds raised during the event fund community service projects throughout the year, including a scholarship awarded to a graduating senior. Other literacy projects include the Raise-A-Reader program and donating dictionaries to third graders at local schools.
The group also supplies food, clothing, personal hygiene supplies and household items to local homeless shelters, pregnancy centers and battered women's shelters.
Items are donated for children in local hospitals, and hand-crocheted hats and caps to the local cancer center.
The scholarship raffle item this year was a hand-crafted quilt, made and donated by Sue Nelson, a 50-year member; she has been serving Tangipahoa since 1972. Every dollar from the raffle goes directly into the scholarship fund. Contact Scholarship Chair Jean Hebert at (504) 259-1412 for information.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU AgCenter Extension Service. It originally formed in 1936. Its purpose is to serve people in the community with programs encompassing family life, literacy, environmental programs and international projects.
The group has two branches, Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Volunteers, who meet on the first Tuesday and first Wednesday of each month, respectively.
People interested in the group are invited to attend a meeting as a guest and new members are welcome. Email marie_heck@yahoo.com or visit tangivfc.com. Follow the group on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/1430233043778227.