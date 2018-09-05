THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

No school. Parent-teacher conferences

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Ham/egg/cheese croissant with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges 

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal, applesauce. To-go: BeneFIT chocolate chip breakfast bar, apple

Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, relish cup, seasoned fries, orange wedges, milk 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Iced cinnamon swirl, fruit juice, applesauce

Lunch: Macaroni and cheese casserole, seasoned green beans, marinated tomatoes, baked roll, flavored applesauce

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Dutch waffle or cereal, diced strawberries. To-go: Pillsbury Mini Cinnis, apple

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, black-eyed peas, roll, pears, milk 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon & egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: New Orleans kickin' chicken, steamed brown rice, egg roll, glazed carrots, orange wedges

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait. To-go: Manager's choice, mini blueberry or confetti pancakes, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Chicken stew, brown rice, green beans, steamed carrots, cornbread, peaches, milk 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos with taco meat, queso cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples 

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Scambled eggs, toast, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait. To-go: chicken biscuit, blueberry Craisins

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, mixed fruit, milk 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked roll

SEPT. 13

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco or fruit and yogurt parfait, mixed fruit. To-go: whole-grain Pop Tart, chilled pears

Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, brownie, pineapple tidbits, milk 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Bean & cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana 

