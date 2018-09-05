THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
No school. Parent-teacher conferences
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Ham/egg/cheese croissant with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal, applesauce. To-go: BeneFIT chocolate chip breakfast bar, apple
Lunch: Breaded chicken sandwich, relish cup, seasoned fries, orange wedges, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Iced cinnamon swirl, fruit juice, applesauce
Lunch: Macaroni and cheese casserole, seasoned green beans, marinated tomatoes, baked roll, flavored applesauce
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Dutch waffle or cereal, diced strawberries. To-go: Pillsbury Mini Cinnis, apple
Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, black-eyed peas, roll, pears, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon & egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: New Orleans kickin' chicken, steamed brown rice, egg roll, glazed carrots, orange wedges
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait. To-go: Manager's choice, mini blueberry or confetti pancakes, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Chicken stew, brown rice, green beans, steamed carrots, cornbread, peaches, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Nachos with taco meat, queso cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Scambled eggs, toast, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait. To-go: chicken biscuit, blueberry Craisins
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, mixed fruit, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked roll
SEPT. 13
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Zesty breakfast taco or fruit and yogurt parfait, mixed fruit. To-go: whole-grain Pop Tart, chilled pears
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, brownie, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Bean & cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, banana