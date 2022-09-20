At its monthly meeting Sept. 12, the Walker City Council introduced a resolution that, if passed at its next meeting, will allow the city to exchange approximately an acre of land for the building of a cell tower that will provide broadband internet access for users in a wide area of Livingston and neighboring parishes.
The possible use of city-owned land for the tower was brought to the Walker City Council at its last meeting, held Aug. 8, by Buddy Mincey Jr., state representative for District 71. Mincey told the council at that meeting that the state had been given federal grant money to expand underserved areas with broadband access. He explained that he had met with city officials and that the 1-acre tract, part of a 5-acre parcel donated to the city earlier, could serve as a site for the tower.
Mincey said that the Gennes IV Corporation, a firm chartered in Illinois that specializes in building communications towers, had been consulted about construction of the facility. The parcel of land is on La. 449, north of Florida Boulevard on its east side. Following Mincey’s request, Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson said that the council would consider the donation of the land and would make a later decision.
The decision to enter into an agreement for construction of the tower is expected to be finalized at the council’s next meeting slated for Oct. 10, according to Jamie Etheridge, the city’s chief of staff. When completed, communications systems providers will be able to place equipment on the tower that will bring broadband service to much of Livingston and St. Helena parishes.
Mincey was at the September council meeting again, this time to accept a resolution from the mayor and council designating Walker as a Purple Heart City. In thanking the council for approving a resolution denoting Walker as a Purple Heart City, Mincey said, “There is no greater patriotic service than to serve in our nation’s armed forces. We must never forget to honor our veterans, especially those who were wounded while wearing the uniform and were thus awarded a Purple Heart. By designating your city as a Purple Heart City your are honoring these special veterans.”
Mincey, who has served on the Livingston Parish School Board, told the council that while being actively involved in the schools he learned of the Junior ROTC programs at Walker and Denham Springs High Schools. He said that he has seen the value of the ROTC programs and remarked, “Junior ROTC is a great thing for our young students … the program trains them to be leaders and to value service to our nation. I am always impressed with these young leaders are accomplishing.”
Mincey had invited the U.S. Army Junior ROTC and the U.S. Marine Corps ROTC units from Denham Springs and Walker high schools to the meeting and the group stood before the council as the Purple Heart City Official Proclamation was read by Isabelle Bernstein, cadet captain of the Marine Corps Junior ROTC. The proclamation notes that the Purple Heart is the first American Service Award made to the common soldier and was created by George Washington in 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit.
Walker is the seventh municipality in Louisiana to become a Purple Heart City, Mincey explained. The proclamation states, “The City of Walker, through this proclamation, appreciates the sacrifices of its military veterans, combat veterans and Purple Heart recipients and their families in defending our freedoms and acknowledges the courage and valor of these brave patriots.”
At the same meeting, the council recognized Ralyn Johnson, a recent graduate of Walker High School, who was one of six finalists on the "So You Think You Can Dance" television show that is featured on the Fox Network. Watson presented Johnson with a plaque and with the symbolic keys to the city.
The mayor said, “Normally, I don’t think I would be watching this show; but when I learned that one of Walker’s outstanding young women was on the show I had to watch and it was worth every minute. Ralyn has done our city proud.”
The council also unanimously approved the following personnel changes in the Walker Police Department: Victor Bayonne and Amber Fairburn were approved as a full-time officers; Jennifer Netttles was approved as the new dispatcher for the department; and Ashley Graves was approved as the police communications supervisor.
Watson announced that the city will host its Fall Festival at Sidney Hutchinson Park on Sept. 29 through Oct. 2. The festival will feature live music, food and craft booths, games and other activities.
The city will once again assist in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12. Veterans will be treated to a meal at the Safe House at the park following the parade.