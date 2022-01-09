Several Hammond families enjoyed a Christmas meal thanks to the Hammond Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas food drive, the most successful drive in the club's history.
More than two dozen Kiwanis members, assisted by volunteers, filled 125 large boxes with a wide assortment of nonperishable food items.
"The response of our local citizens who consistently show their generosity was simply overwhelming," said Jay Johnson, president of the Kiwanis Club. "We collected more food than ever before, and by the time we had picked up the donations and sorted the food items, the tables we use were overflowing with the contributions.
"This was our most successful food drive ever, and those involved just kept remarking over and over again about how much food we had collected.”
The food was donated by residents of selected subdivisions in Hammond. The week before the drive, residents in those areas were notified by notes left at their homes that on the Saturday of the drive, if they wished to donate food items, they could leave boxes or bags by their door that would be picked up by Kiwanis members and their helpers.
“This system has worked well for us. ... This way, we do not have to disturb homeowners early on a Saturday morning. Many read our request and did they ever respond! It was amazing,” Johnson said.
This year, the Walmart distribution center in Robert also donated two pallets of food to the drive. Members of the Hammond Garden Club also collected food for the drive and donated cash to help supplement the effort.
The food drive involves more than just Kiwanis members. Key Club members from St. Thomas Aquinas High School assisted in distributing the food and they, along with members of the STA baseball team, also helped with picking up the food left on doorsteps and with the sorting and boxing of the food.
Beta Club members from the Southeastern Louisiana University Lab School assisted with the sorting and boxing. Also lending a hand were the spouses and children of Kiwanis members as well as other volunteers.
“Dr. Rusty Mayer, a veteran Kiwanis member who gives instructions before the boxes are filled, told the gathering, 'This is what Christmas means to me. ... This is the gift of giving. ... We have come here today to give our time to help feed families in our area who will know a better Christmas because of the work we are doing here today. This is our way of giving back to our community and this is showing the true spirit of Christmas,' ” Johnson said.
In addition to the food in the boxes, the Kiwanis Club adds a chicken to each box.
The food is given to area families in need by local agencies and to families who are known to members of the club.
Johnson extended thanks to all who donated food, making this project a success for all involved, especially the recipients of the community’s generosity.