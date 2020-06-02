Louisianians purchased thousands more fishing licenses during the first month and half of the coronavirus pandemic-fighting stay-at-home order than they did during the same time in 2019, said a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The April purchases of basic fishing license and saltwater licenses far exceeded sales for the past three years over the same month, the release said. In April, residents purchased 39,702 basic fishing licenses compared to 18,901 in April 2019 (a 53% increase). In April 2020, there were 21,000 saltwater licenses sold compared to 13,771 in April 2019 (a 35% increase).
“This is fantastic that our residents decided that Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise is where they wanted to spend some time during the pandemic,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “It’s no secret that fishing is in our blood, but we have been pulled away due to so many competing activities. The stay-at-home order showed that when given the time, Louisianians will choose to fish.”
The governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect in late March. That order included restrictions that involved limiting of group gatherings not to exceed 10 and required social distancing of 6 feet. Many people were working from home, were not working or just needed to get out.
Also, in March, LDWF sold 15,162 saltwater licenses compared to 12,995 during the prior March. There were 28,800 basic fishing licenses sold in March, compared to 20,550 in March 2019 (a 29% increase).
Montoucet said he hopes the upward trend toward fishing continues.
“Please buy a license. It helps us provide the programs and science needed to maintain Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise," he said.