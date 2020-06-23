Doyle High School will hold graduation commencement for its Class of 2020 at 6:30 p.m. July 1 at the Walker High School gymnasium.

The class includes:

Brock Alexander Adams

Madeline Nicole Albin

John David Barrios

Skylar Ann Bennett

Christian James Bowman, x

Jacob Anthony Bowman

Whitney Angela Breaud

Cassidy Amanda Charpentier, xx

Lillian Marie Chase,xx

Benjamin Aidan Clements

Kristyn Leigh Courtney, xx

Casey Gene Crane

Cara Makell Cudd

Alexis Winter Davis

Brooke Claire Doucet, xx

Madison Ann Duhon

Daiten Tanner Fontenot

Skylar Jason Galladora

Alex Bradley Geter

Claire Victoria Glascock, xx

Jaycee Marie Gourdon, xx

Juliana Marie Harrison

Justin Lee Hickle, xx

Dalton Nelson Hinson

Thomas Louis Hodges, x

Christian Michael Hotard

Brayden Dwane Howze, xx

Matthew Brock Hughes, xx

Reagan Leann Jacob

Brooke Lyn Jones, xx

Caleb Warren Jones

Kelsie Breann Jones

Robert Luke Jones

Christina Lynn Kober, xx

Makenzie Jayde Legath, xx

Rodney Charles Lewis

Madelyn Adelle Lott, xx

Kaylie Faith Maddalone, xx

Bryanna Nicole Matherne, x

Olin Taylor McDonald

Lainey Nell Miller

Brooklyn Paige Monson

Hailey Elizabeth Morris

Hira Muzaffar, xx

Nolan Thomas Perry

Collin Thomas Price

Ethan James Roberthon

Katelyn Brooke Roshto, xx

Chase Bennett Sanders

Garrett Mason Scarle, xx

Weston Eugene Severio

Jack Harold Simms

Jennifer Grace Simms

Noah Randall Singleton

Garrett Bruce Smith

Kayleigh Marie Smith, xx

Autumn Brooke Stewart, x

Charles Ray Strader

Cameron James Sullivan

Alaina Elizabeth Toole

Ashleigh Victoria Traylor

Robert Mason Turner, xx 

Dannie Washington

Meghan Lea Watson

Brooklyn Michell Watts

Caden Layne Wells

Connor John Wells

Colleen Diane West

Zoe Nicole West

Harley Ann Wheat

Braden Trace Whiddon

Julie Michelle Whitehead, x

Hunter Joseph Whittington

Mackenzie Elisabeth Wiley, xx

Cort Blaine Wilmot

Robin Celeste Womack

Wyatt Steven Wood, xx

Grayson Paul Woodworth

Summa cum laude 3.75 or above, xx

Magna cum laude 3.5 - 3.749, x

