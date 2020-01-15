An 18-year-old who had been wanted since November in a Tangipahoa Parish arson case has been arrested.

Mark Lee was booked Tuesday into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on a count of aggravated arson in the Oct. 21 fire at a Hammond home.

Investigators believe Lee intentionally set fire to a home in the 43000 block of Baham Lane in the early morning hours, corroborated by video evidence and witness statements that led to identifying Lee as a suspect, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire Marshal searching for 18-year-old wanted for aggravated arson of Hammond trailer The State Fire Marshal's Office is searching for a man they believe intentionally set fire to a home in Hammond in October, and who may now be…

Lee was arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges but was also booked for the State Fire Marshal arrest.