With high school football edging closer to its regular season midpoint, it's worth noting that Livingston Parish’s three Class 5A schools — Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker — are off and running with a combined record of 8-1.
Denham Springs did its part last Friday with a 31-0 win over Liberty Magnet. The Yellow Jackets took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and their defense came up with two red zone stops in the second half.
The win gave Denham Springs its first 3-0 start since 2011. That squad went on to finish the regular season 7-3.
For now, the Jackets have shown they can start fast and finish strong, a description that carries over to their senior running backs Ray McKneely and Cam Kelly. McKneely mirrors the fast part of the equation while Kelly, more of a power runner, delivers the strong part.
“They’re both special players, and they’ve been special for us the last two years,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “Cam had the best offseason and, because of it, is probably playing the best football right now, but they’re 1-2. We’ve still got to do a better job of getting them on the field together. We want defenses to have to pick their poison, which is coming as we grow this offense.”
McKneely was especially poisonous to the Liberty defense. He rushed 23 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.
“We started off the season slow, but now we’re having good practices during the week,” McKneely said. “The coaches trust us to carry that over to the game.”
Kelly was used for an energy boost against Liberty. His fresh legs accounted for 97 yards on 16 carries, all in the second half.
“That’s part of the game plan for me, being able to close things out and seal the deal,” Kelly said. “That’s what’s going to get us the win, and it's great to be able to play that role.”
- Walker improved to 3-0 with a 35-32 win over Mandeville. The victory was keyed by a strong finish to each half. Hayden Price threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Cory Thomas with no time left giving Walker a 21-20 halftime lead. In the fourth quarter, with his team trailing 32-38, Price connected with Jamari Evans for a 53-yard score with 1:54 remaining. Walker also blocked a field goal that Preston Hill returned 85 yards for a touchdown.
- Live Oak’s offense got back on track a week after being held to a field goal by Dunham. The Eagles upped their record to 2-1 with a 41-7 rout of Bonnabel. Skylar Martin returned an interception 45 yards for a score, and the Eagles recovered on onside kick as they built a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Sawyer Pruitt completed 23 of 36 passes for 230 yards and Blake Rosenthal had three short touchdown runs. Braden Jones rushed 13 times for 72 yards and caught six passes for 79 yards.