With the final numbers in for 2021, the Blanket Drive has collected over 1,000 blankets, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced.
Donations came from local businesses, government entities and community organizations. Also, individuals contributed over $2,500 in donations that were used to purchase blankets in bulk for the agencies.
“We even saw where parents and grandparents came in with their children to donate to other children. It was an effort that was so simple and easy to do. The main thing we wanted to convey is that blankets went into the hands of those who offer direct care to the individuals who need them most,” said Mike Cotton, City of Walker and chair of the Leadership Alumni Blanket Drive.
The blankets were distributed to Denham Springs Police Department, Walker Police Department, Department of Children and Family Services, Empower 225, Live Oak and French Settlement School recipients of the Full Tummy Program, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade, QUAD Area, The Family Village, Town of Livingston Council on Aging Meal site, and Livingston Parish Council on Aging — to be distributed through the senior outreach program and Meal on Wheels program.
“This was truly a parish wide collaboration where business, individuals, organizations, agencies and government entities came together to address a need. Every area of the parish participated, and every area benefitted,” said April Wehrs, Leadership Livingston facilitator and chamber president.
Plans are in the works for the 2022 season. To learn more, contact Leadership Livingston through the Livingston Parish Chamber, www.livingstonparishchamber.org.