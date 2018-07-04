Increased demand has prompted the Livingston Parish Public School System to expand its ESL, or English as a Secondary Language, program for the 2018-19 school year.
Supervisor of Instruction Steve Vampran said the number of students in the ESL program, which helps international students learn English or improve English skills, has doubled since 2016.
To handle incoming students and take pressure off local campuses, a new registration center is opening at the Pathways Campus and Adult Education Center, 13330 Burgess Road, across from Walker Freshman High School. The district is hiring a new parishwide coordinator and office secretary to manage the new center.
The district employs five certified ESL teachers and 13 paraprofessionals working with ESL students, according to Vampran, with plans to add one more teacher and paraprofessional.
“We have seen our population increase from 450 students to 860 currently over a two-year span. And with this recognition, we realized something needed to be done,” Vampran said.
ESL students in Livingston Parish are expected to reach 1,000 by next year, he added.
The district also offers free English literacy skills classes for parents.
To enroll in the ESL program or for more information, email adult.education@lpsb.org or call (225) 664-9247.