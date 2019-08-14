The 2019 TPSO Rodeo Queen Pageant will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Florida Parishes Arena in Amite.
The competition is open to all parishes except for the Miss Queen category, and is for ages 6 to 23 with full Western attire and horsemanship considered. Requirements and applications can be found at Bear Creek Western and at TNT Western.
A meet and greet will be held on the entry deadline date, 4 p.m. Sept. 8, at the Amite Chamber of Commerce. Contact Rebecca Barras at (985) 517-4465 or Johanna Hudspeth at (985) 747-0463 or email tpsorodeo@yahoo.com.