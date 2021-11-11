Southeastern Louisiana University students may register for spring 2022 classes starting at 7:50 a.m. Nov. 15.
The priority registration period is for all enrolled, returning, new transfer and graduate students. Students may check their registration appointment times and register online by logging into their LEONet account from Southeastern’s website at southeastern.edu.
Students are encouraged to work with their academic department or adviser to complete their advising, a news release said. More details are available on the student advising information webpage at southeastern.edu/admin/registrar/dates/index.html.
For more information about priority registration, contact Southeastern’s Office of the Registrar at registrar@southeastern.edu.