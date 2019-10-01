THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, juice, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, orange wedges, royal brownie

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, crinkle cut fries, relish cup, emoji tangerines, emoji potatoes, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

No school — Tangipahoa Parish Fair

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal choice

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eyed peas, fruit cocktail, milk 

Tangipahoa Parish

No school — professional day

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, brownie, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Eggs, toast with jelly, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked roll

OCT. 10

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice 

Lunch: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup, fruit cup, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Egg and cheese on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Beef soft taco with cheese, refried beans, steamed broccoli, salad with dressing, salsa, banana

