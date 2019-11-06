Walker faces hardest challenge of district play
The road to Walker High's first district championship in Class 5A goes through Zachary.
The Wildcats enter the regular-season finale Friday at Zachary with a perfect 4-0 mark in District 4-5A and face the team that hasn't lost a game in the district since 2016.
Both teams are riding six-game winning streaks.
Walker (7-2 overall) set up the showdown of district unbeatens by taking care of Denham Springs in a 35-13 win last week.
It marked the latest step forward for the Wildcats in what has been steady progress since starting the season with two losses through three games.
Walker opened 4-5A action with a victory over previously unbeaten Scotlandville and then got the best of Live Oak. Next came a clutch 26-24 triumph at Central in a game the Wildcats trailed until the final minute.
"I felt like there was a path to victory in all five (district) games, but I also felt like we could lose all five," coach Chad Mahaffey said. "You never know how the season is going to unfold and how you're going to improve week-to-week."
Regardless of Friday's outcome, Walker is set to play a first-round playoff game at home for the third time in four years.
But the Wildcats would like nothing more than to end Mahaffey's first regular season with a victory over Zachary (6-2) and enter the playoffs with district hardware in tow.
Zachary was pushed in single-digit wins over Live Oak and Scotlandville, but played arguably its most complete game last week in a 55-35 victory over Central. Senior quarterback Keilon Brown passed for 307 yards and rushed for 126 while accounting for six touchdowns.
The Broncos have won back-to-back state titles with Brown behind center.
"This is no easy opponent," Walker running back Demetri Wright said. "We've got to grind."
Wright and Keondre Brown celebrated senior night against Denham Springs by combining for 293 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
In other action last week, Scotlandville rallied to knock off Live Oak and notch its first 4-5A victory in a 20-7 win.
Live Oak (6-3, 1-3) led 7-6 on an early Kee Hawkins touchdown run and maintained that advantage until early in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles close the regular season at home against Central (7-2, 2-2) looking to improve their playoff positioning.
Elsewhere, Albany (5-4, 1-2) returns to 8-3A action when the Hornets visit Archbishop Hannan to close the regular season. The Hornets stepped out of the district in a 21-7 win over Beau Chene last week.
Springfield (4-5, 1-1) will close at Northlake Christian (4-5, 1-1) looking to finish 2-1 in district.
The Bulldogs fell 54-34 to St. Thomas Aquinas last week.
Walker fishing team wins again
The Walker team of Hanson Chaney and Luke Ferachi won first place over the weekend in the Louisiana BASS Nation Fall East Qualifier at Doiron's Landing in Morgan City.
Chaney and Ferachi won with five fish weighing 15.69 pounds.
It marked the second tournament win for Chaney and Freachi of the fall season as they also won the West Qualifier at Henderson Lake early last month.
Chance Shelby of Live Oak also had a memorable weekend.
Fishing alone, Shelby placed fifth in the team standings at 11.96 pounds, and won the tournament's Big Bass honors with a top catch of 5.36 pounds.
The team of Clay Polk and Austin Sibley, representing Livingston Parish Bassmasters, placed sixth at 11.86 pounds.
Close to 200 teams competed.
Metro Cross Country
Live Oak's boys and girls both finished in the top 10 at the annual Metro Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Live Oak's girls placed fifth with 159 points. Live Oak's boys were eighth with 229.
Also, the Walker girls were ninth in the team standings at 251 points, followed by Denham Springs in 10th place at 259.
Catholic High and St. Joseph's were team champions.
Teams return to Highland Road Park on Friday for the regional meet. The LHSAA state meet is Nov. 11-12 in Natchitoches.
Walker girls hold garage sale
The Walker girls basketball team will hold a garage sale from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the new gym lobby.
Players and coaches from the defending District 4-5A champs will work the event.