Sculpture were in the spotlight at the Hammond Regional Arts Center as the gallery’s staff presented the opening reception of the Seventh Marjorie Morrison Sculpture Biennial on a chilly Friday the evening of Jan. 21.
Selected works from 15 artists from throughout the region were on display for a large group of patrons to view and offer comments. Pat Macaluso, curator of the show, said the works on display were chosen through an invitation process. She explained that she complied a list of artists from throughout the region and sent them invitations to submit their works for the exhibit. From this list the finalists for the exhibition were chosen.
“We spent considerable time seeking out the most interesting, creative and thought provoking pieces submitted by the artists and from the reaction of our visitors this evening the exhibit is drawing favorable comments,” she said.
The exhibit will remain for viewing through Feb. 17. The gallery is open on Wednesdays through Fridays from noon until 6 p.m.
Melissa Griffin, director of the arts center, said of the evening’s event, “I think it is very exciting. Despite the cold weather, we have a gallery full of our patrons and I think they are really enjoying the show and being together for this special event. We only host a sculpture show every two years and it is something that is always eagerly anticipated. It is an honor to hold this event that celebrates all that the late Marjorie Morrison meant to the arts in this area.”
Morrison was the wife of the late U.S. Rep. Jimmy Morrison who represented the north shore area in congress for many years. Marjorie Morrison was a patron of all the arts for many years and was one of the founders of the Hammond Regional Arts Center.
Griffin, who has been director of the arts center for the past two years, said that it was especially gratifying to see so many at the exhibit because of the challenges posed by first the coronavirus and then Hurricane Ida that caused extensive damage to Hammond and the region in late August.
“We have been affected by the virus and the storm, but through it all, our patrons have stayed with us," she said. "Our membership in the arts council has remained steady and I think that this is because people in this area believe in the importance of art in a community. Just looking around at how many people have come out tonight tells me that our citizens are interested in the visual arts and are willing to support art and the artists in our community."
Judged Best in Show was a shining piece, “Celestial Procession,” created by Jim Grice who said he has been creating sculptures for about 50 years. He works with aluminum and brass and his highly polished, clean cut sculptures were a major attraction at the show. “I can’t explain what inspires me. I just start cutting and joining and eventually polishing the metal and from it all comes a comprehensive piece of art,” he explained.
Grice said he usually spends a week or so creating a piece of sculpture but the time he puts into his craft is also dependent on its complexity. “I’ve been doing for so long that it just seems to come naturally to me,” he said.
Upon entering the gallery, located in the old Levy Building in the heart of Historic Downtown Hammond, patrons were greeted by an unusual ensemble created by Babette Beaullieu, a New Orleans artist whose creation was a plain, old chair with long slender tree branches extending through the seat of the chair. Around the base of chair, on the floor, Beaullieu had written in white ink a lengthy message linking the role that beavers play in the grand scheme of the environment.
Beaullieu, who bills herself as a “ritual writing” artist, explained that her sculpture, “Beaver,” is a stark reminder that mankind must take care of the environment that is under constant threat from many sources. “I chose to put the branches, something that the beavers use for a positive purpose in the wild, through the chair so that those who view my work will realize that they must wake up to the necessity of protecting the environment. With the branches coming through the chair, you can’t sit on it. ... You have to get out of the chair and do something to protect the Earth. You have to give up your comfort zone sometimes,” she said.
Throughout the evening, Beaullieu walked around the gallery lugging a large steel band. She would place the band on the floor and then start writing a message around the band. She said that she creates trails in myriad spaces on gallery floors, museum floors, open fields, backyards and across cities. “I am trying to wake people up and to remind them that they have a responsibility to protect the environment,” she said.
The show included sculptures in a variety of mediums. Among the exhibits were fabric creations, ceramics and carvings. Several large pieces of fabric art showed minute details that drew exclamations of wonder from patrons viewing the pieces. One visitor, Merri Schneider, who looking over a very large, hanging fabric sculpture, remarked on the detail in this piece. At the center of each of the many cloth squares that comprised the sculpture were tiny squares of screen that were embellished with cloth borders. The screen pieces added a jewel-like dimension to the art.
Also on display is “Copiosity,” featuring the work of photographer Dusty Cooper.
Griffin observed that the Hammond Regional Arts Center is celebrating its 40th birthday this year and said that the center has remained at the heart of the art scene in the region because of the founders that included Marjorie Morrison and the patrons who have demonstrated their appreciation for the center by making yearly contributions that assure that it will remain as part of the arts culture in the region.
In addition to corporate and patron members, the arts center is supported in part by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Department, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.