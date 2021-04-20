A Mad Hatter Brunch benefiting the Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25, at Oak Knoll Country Club, 45246 Country Club Road, Hammond.
Tickets are $100 or tables of 10 are $750. All tickets can be purchased at the Discovery Center in person or over the phone at (985) 340-9150. Brunch, drinks, silent auction and live entertainment are part of the morning. Dress is smart casual attire or costume.
The Children's Brunch is the same day with drop-off at 10 a.m. at the Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, 113 N. Cypress St., Hammond. Cost is $15 a child. All children must be potty trained. Food, games, arts and crafts are planned. Parents do not need to attend the Mad Hatter Brunch to purchase tickets for this event. Tickets can be purchased at the Discovery Center in person or over the phone.
Ponchatoula Sidewalk Sale set for Saturday
In 2020, the Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program hosted its first Sidewalk Sale Saturday. After seeing success in 2020, program director Faith Allen launched a Sidewalk Sale Saturday series for 2021.
Sidewalk Sale Saturdays are held each quarter and the second quarterly Sidewalk Sale Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
“This is the perfect opportunity to get a gift for Mother’s Day,” Allen said.
Shop owners will have the opportunity to bring a table or racks onto the sidewalk and feature special deals of the day. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Drug Take Back Day in Hammond
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and many other law enforcement agencies nationwide to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday April 24, the Sheriff's Office will be stationed in the parking lot of Hammond Square Mall, on the west side of Target building for people to drop off old or unused prescription medicines from their homes.
Liquids; sharps, such as needles and lancets; illegal drugs and aerosol containers, such as inhalers and Epipens, will not be accepted.