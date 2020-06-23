Diplomas were officially conferred May 16 for the 2020 graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, a residential public high school in Natchitoches for academically advanced students.
Like many institutions across the country, LSMSA was unable to hold a commencement ceremony in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, diplomas were conferred so that students may receive their transcripts and college credit.
The class of 2020 will be honored at a senior recognition ceremony and commencement ceremony during a one-day, in-person celebration tentatively scheduled for Aug. 9. Details are at www.LSMSA.edu.
Six members of the Class of 2020 are from Livingston Parish.
Heather Collier, of Denham Springs, will attend LSU.
Brianna Day, of Walker, will attend the University of Alabama Honors College to study aerospace engineering. She has been admitted to the Blount Scholars Program.
Josie Dial, of Walker, will attend Temple University in Philadelphia.
Rowen Johnson, of Denham Springs, will pursue psychology and education degrees from LSU's Ogden Honors College.
MadelineO’Connor, of Denham Springs, will attend Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. She plans to major in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Anna Sloan, of Denham Springs, will study environmental biology and Geology at Tulane University.
Six graduates are from Tangipahoa Parish
Coyt Bailey, of Hammond, will attend Parsons School of Design in New York City and major in interior design.
Brayden Kimbrough, of Ponchatoula, will be majoring in business with double minors in prelaw and music theory at Berry College in Mount Berry Georgia.
Josephine Parker, of Ponchatoula, will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to study astrophysics.
Madison Saucier, of Ponchatoula, will study history at LSU while pursuing a minor in sociology.
Caspian Smith, of Ponchatoula, will attend the DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond, Washington.
Jaidyn Tuger, of Ponchatoula, will attend LSU this fall.