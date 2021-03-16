Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on Feb. 9 where attendees had tax questions answered live by a panel of experts.
The workshop was hosted on Zoom and Pelican’s Facebook page, and featured Pelican nationally certified credit counselors Kimberly Gaines and Lisa Fuller, as well as Delores Hurst, Capital Area United Way's director of income stability. Pelican Assistant Vice President of Financial Outreach Jessica Sharon moderated the workshop and helped field questions from attendees.
During “How to Make the Most of Your Tax Return,” guests received key tax season information, such as the benefits of filing taxes, the best ways to use your tax return, and how to prepare your taxes for free with the Capital Area United Way’s VITA program.
Attendees were able to submit their questions during registration as well as during the workshop using Zoom’s Q&A feature and Facebook’s comment section. Between both platforms, viewers from 24 parishes watched and 34 questions were asked.
The panel provided links to resources for attendees during the workshop, such as a digital budgeting worksheet and a blog post on how to utilize your tax return using the “Shrink, Spend, Save” method.
The credit union will host workshops on a variety of topics throughout 2021. To see all upcoming Pelican events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events. Events are open to nonmembers.