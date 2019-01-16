HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University will close Monday in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday but will celebrate the legacy of the late Civil Rights leader with a memorial march and remembrance program Jan. 28.
Open to the public and featuring remarks by outgoing Chairman of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors Alejandro “Al” Perkins, the event is sponsored annually by the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Office of Multicultural and International Student Affairs.
“As we live his dream daily, it is important that we never forget the sacrifice Dr. Martin Luther King gave so that we can all be afforded equal rights,” said Hendrick Foster, president of the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.
The event will begin with a candlelight processional, which will start outside of the Pennington Student Activity Center at the walkway underpass. The ceremony will conclude with a program in the Student Union Theatre that will include Perkins’ remarks and reflection on King’s life and impact.
“Mr. Perkins is a tireless advocate for students and his commitment to service is unwavering,” said Student Government Association President and Alpha Phi Alpha member Richard Davis Jr.
Perkins is partner at Hammonds Sills Adkins and Guice law firm. He is also an adjunct professor at Southern University Law Center. In addition to his leadership in the legal community, he is a Louisiana Arts and Science Museum board member, National Annual Fund chair for Xavier University, vice president of the Xavier University Alumni Association-Baton Rouge Chapter and a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
For information, contact Southeastern’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Affairs at (985) 549-3850.