PARDS Soccer Club recently announced the hiring of Zack Miller as its new director.
Miller has served as a coach in the program and brings a lifelong love of the “beautiful game” to his new position, according to a news release. He started playing in Oklahoma at age 6 and has served in many roles through the years including a youth council member and a league and tournament coordinator.
He is a United States Soccer Federation certified coach and the head coach of the Live Oak High boys program. He has been a full-time faculty member at Live Oak as since 2015 and has been a full-time teacher/coach in Louisiana high schools for the past 11 years, while also previously holding club coaching positions at Baton Rouge Soccer Club and Livingston Parish Soccer Association.
“I am honored to be selected to serve our young players here at PARDS and am very excited for what the future holds for soccer here in Livingston Parish. I have been extremely blessed to work with so many passionate and brilliant coaches over the years," Miller said. "All of the lessons I have learned from them, as well as from all of my past and present players, come with me into this new role. I am committed to emphasizing player development, continued coaching education and building strong, meaningful relationships within this club.”
Dates for tryouts for the upcoming 2020-21 competitive soccer seasons will be announced soon.