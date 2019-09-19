Fall activities in sight
As fall approaches, so do festivals, alumni events and other activities.
Festivals
Sept. 28: Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash with guests LeRoux, Sara Collins and Parish County Line at Denham Springs North Park. Tickets are $30 at etix.com or $50 at the gate.
Oct. 5: The annual Denham Springs Fall Festival is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Downtown Antique District. The free festival has many activities, including live music, vendors, a kids zone and a Pet Spooktacular Costume Contest.
Oct. 5-13: Go to Visit Livingston Parish on Facebook to see the schedule of events for the 82nd annual fair.
Oct. 20: New this year at the French Settlement Creole Festival is a cornhole tournament and mini-pot cook-off.
Oct. 26: The Livingston Parish Book Festival is set. Visit mylpl.info for details.
Nov. 2: The fourth annual Car Show hosted by Revival Temple will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28521 Walker South Road in Walker.
Nov. 8: Girls Night Out in the Denham Springs Antique District is Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale at Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe. Residents may also call (225) 791-1116.
Alumni events
Oct. 18: The first Jackette Alumni Game. Former members will dance at halftime of the Denham Springs High vs. Zachary football game. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 9. Visit DSHS Jackettes on Facebook for details.
Oct. 19: Walker High School Softball Alumni Game. All alumnae are welcome. Contact Hali Fletcher at hali.fletcher@lpsb.org or (225)278-9321 to register.
Library promotes community wellness
The Livingston Parish Library is helping the community stay healthy by hosting wellness events at all five branches throughout the month of September.
On Sept. 28, a community health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albany-Springfield Branch. The free resource expo will feature informational stations hosted by various community organizations. Attendees will have access to free blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings and free flu shots.
At each of the other branches of the LPL, Walgreens in Walker is offering free flu shots for ages 7 and older. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23, South Branch; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Main Branch in Livingston; and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Watson Branch. Attendees must present a copy of their insurance card to receive a flu shot. Attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian in order to receive a flu shot. For information, visit the library’s website at www.mylpl.info.
Community garden nears
A community garden on site of the Municipal Building on Government Street will break ground soon. Plots will be 4 feet by 6 feet or 4 feet by 12 feet at $20 or $30 for the season of March to March. Email jclark@cityofdenhamsprings.com to sign up. Participants will be encouraged to donate their excess supply to Mighty Moms or the food bank at United Methodist Church. A person is sought to design the garden layout. To volunteer, contact (225) 667-8332.
Meet the candidates
Members of the Livingston Parish Republican Women are sponsoring a Meet-and-Greet the Candidates night. Candidates running for office in Livingston Parish have been invited. Each candidate is asked to give a short introduction and the position they are seeking. Candidates will then break out into different areas where residents may ask questions. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Forest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, in Denham Springs. Call (225) 573-9633 for information.