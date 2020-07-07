To support Pelican State Credit Union members financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the credit union refunded over $45,000 in fees and extended the due date on over 13,000 loan payments during Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, a news release said.
This was part of the credit union’s COVID-19 Member Relief Plan, which included waived fees for services like share certificate early withdrawals and wire transfers along with a special Income Assistance Loan offer to help members who temporarily saw a reduction in income or needed emergency funds during the order, the release said.
The credit union dedicated a page on its main website solely to helping its members through the pandemic. Located at pelicanstatecu.com/resources, the webpage continues to provide information such as branch updates, account access options and scam protection tips.
Pelican’s nationally certified credit counselors provided tools and insight on managing finances during a disaster, making the most of stimulus payments, and more on its blog, Pelican State of Mind. They are holding one-on-one credit counseling and budgeting sessions with credit union members by phone.
“We recognize that the coronavirus had and continues to have a drastic impact on not just our members and communities, but individuals and families all over the world. To support our communities, Pelican will continue to enhance the services we offer our members and provide free financial wellness across Louisiana,” said Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.