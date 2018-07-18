The Greater Hammond Chamber celebrates a ribbon-cutting for Golden Corral on June 14 at its location at 1748 SW Railroad Ave., Hammond. Pictured are members of the Greater Hammond Chamber, members of Disabled American Veterans, the City of Hammond and Tangipahoa Parish, as president of Searcy Inc. Marvin Searcy (center with scissors) cuts the ribbon on the new Golden Corral location. Pictured to his right are Greater Hammond Chamber President and CEO Melissa Bordelon and Tangipahoa President Robby Miller, and to his left is Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto.