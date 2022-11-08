More than 300 high schoolers and family members from the Livingston and Holden communities gathered in the Doyle High School gymnasium Oct. 18 to participate in a College and Career Fair that included displays and activities from a variety of local industry representatives, businesses, and post-secondary vocational schools and institutions.
“The purpose of the event was to provide our students with valuable information regarding post-graduate opportunities. Students and their family members were able to ask questions and talk one-on-one with representatives,” Doyle High School Principal Lance Dawsey said.
Dawsey said students, teachers, school administrators and community members from Holden joined the Doyle High community for the event.
The 31 institutions and businesses participated in the event.