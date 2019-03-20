March 6
Young, George: 28, 33130 Percy Young Road, Walker, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license; other offenses, failure to appear.
Young, Heath Aaron: 30, 33130 Percy Young Road, Walker, two counts simple burglary.
Slaton, Rebecca Ann: 26, 31486 No Name Road, Springfield, obscenity.
Collins, Bryson: 19, 18790 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, driver must be licensed.
Selders, Keshunta: 26, 34 Jackson Lane, Independence, fugitive.
Mcferrin, Jason: 27, 11337 Lemonwood Drive, Denham Springs, simple burglary, failure to appear.
Matte, Mistalyn: 38, 20630 Bree Drive, Denham Springs, assisting escape, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
Spencer, Orey: 32, 29898 Henderson Road, Walker, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Sanders, Christopher: 37, 13080 Burgess Ave., Walker, speeding, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse, exploitation of the infirmed, obtaining a controlled dangerous substance by fraud.
Barksdale, Lionel Damon: 46, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary, resisting an officer.
Thomas, Justin: 31, 25584 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Turner, Shawn Christopher: 49, 9477 Lansdowne Road, Central, theft of a motor vehicle.
March 7
Matthews, Morgan D.: 33, 10118 Blackwater Road, Baker, driving while intoxicated, speeding, switched plate, illegal possession of stolen things, proper equipment required on vehicle/inspection tag required, security required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Torres, Luis G.: 27, 422 Tate Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Bostwick, Brandon: 35, 13588 Bear Island Road, Maurepas, theft of a motor vehicle.
Mireles, Tracye: 47, 08627 Caliente Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Vaughn, Corey Brandon: 42, 12964 Erin Ave., Baton Rouge, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Thompson, Timothy: 49, La. 22, Maurepas, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Pearson, Amanda: 35, 9029 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, communicating of false information of planned arson.
Ard, James: 32, 12944 Wallis St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bergin, John E.: 45, 11190 Judalon Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Delage, Candace: 41, 30451 Chattelle Ave., Walker, aggravated battery.
D'antoni, James Thomas: 37, 808 General Mouton Ave., Lafayette, aggravated battery.
March 8
Taylor, Cuaderro: 32, 25496 Pardue Road, Springfield, improper display of temporary plate, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Chandler, Cheyenne Summer: 34, 2205 Jerlyn Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, speeding, registration certificates, driver must be licensed, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Crafton, Daniel Wayne: 45, 28530 Coker Vail Road, Holden, fugitive.
Wood, Charles: 44, 10354 Indian Creek Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive, attempt/simple escape/aggravated escape, simple criminal damage to property.
Albright, Sandra: 52, 25589 La. 16, Denham Springs, identity theft.
Albright, George: 59, 25589 La. 16, Denham Springs, identity theft.
White, Sarah C.: 32, 09213 Henderson Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, turning movements and required signals, security required, false certificates.
Brumfield, Dequarius: 22, 23519 Walker South Road, Walker, leased movable, obtain by false represent/failure to return.
Peters, Euart: 32, 836 Rushing Road, Denham Springs, obtain rented vehicle by false representation/fail to return, three counts speeding, careless operation, failure to appear, registration certificates, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Bigner, Shianne: 19, 21229 Carew Harris Road, Denham Springs, aggravated assault.
Brou, Sophie Christine: 25, 00927 Aime St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Martel, Shane Christopher: 43, 30100 Walker North Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
March 9
Posey, Shane Lee: 22, 02455 Florida Ave., Denham Springs, overtaking and passing school buses, cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery.
Barth, Kelsey Karina: 23, 02455 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, cruelty to juveniles, speeding.
Miller, Brandon: 27, 14185 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary, manufacture and possession of a bomb.
Templeton, Kody: 21, 36170 La. 16, Watson, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Barber, Ronald: 55, 17036 Florida Blvd., Holden, domestic abuse battery.
Heltz, Allison: 52, 1505 Kline St., Denham Springs, two counts violation of protective orders.
Williams, Braxton Kyle: 21, 18695 Perkins Road, Prairieville, vehicle license required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Normand, Daniel Josiah: 35, 8275 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
March 10
Tot, Ambrocio Yat: 29, 27633 Lakefront Drive, Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Clark, Denny: 18, 17019 La. 42, French Settlement, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, careless operation, turning movements and required signals.
Marcos, Henry: 28, 16479 Amite Drive, 15, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, driver must be licensed.
Costanza, Christopher: 31, 8248 Royal Wood Drive, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Fyfe, Dale: 53, 10077 Juban Crossing Blvd., Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Barton, Luerheeneia: 60, 09097 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, felony theft.
Caldwell, Elizabeth: 55, 29303 Linda's Haven Road, Springfield, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Comeaux, Cody: 33, 29303 Linda's Haven Road, Springfield, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
March 11
Brown, Kelsey: 18, 10888 Buddy Ellis Drive, Denham Springs, theft, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Helg, Lawrence Theophile: 43, 13147 Perch St., Maurepas, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Thompson, Carl: 27, 03067 Courtland Circle, Baton Rouge, second degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury, resisting an officer.
Richards, Crystal Brianne: 29, 20986 Oregon St., Livingston, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Windecker, Robin Kay: 54, 39437 Hoover Road, Ponchatoula, required position and method of turning at intersections, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, vehicle registration expired.
Fry, Donald Ray: 37, 14384 Carrol Drive, Walker, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, failure to pay child support.
Cowart, Karen Leigh: 36, 10503 White Road, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Dejean, Felicia: 20, 461 Saddler Drive, Marrero, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Keller, Mary: 52, 17802 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Gibson, Amy: 34, 8422 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, theft.
Jackson, Kenneth: 52, 3128 Scott St., Jefferson, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Bananno, Leila C.: 33, 9822 Prince Charles St., Denham Springs, probation.
Kennedy, Cameron: 18, 19644 Lorraine Drive, Livingston, two counts felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Serdaru, Antonio: 19, Romania, anti skimming act, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, identity theft.
Stancu, Peter: 20, Romania, anti skimming act, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, identity theft.
Stancu, Mihaela: 24, Romania, anti skimming act, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, identity theft.
Portier, Charles: 24, 21479 Portier Lane, Ponchatoula, monetary instrument abuse, theft of a motor vehicle.
Scott, Charley: 21, 907 Bay St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, five counts simple burglary.
Cantu, Joyce: 43, 12234 Deck Blvd., Geismar, fugitive.
Tomescu, Ileana: 32, Houston, anti skimming act, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, principal/identify theft.
Headspeth, Sherrod: 25, 246 12th St., Ponchatoula, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bishop, Kevin: 46, 39264 Tyler Ballard Road, Walker, hunting or discharge of firearms, when prohibited.
Pourciau, Joshua: 22, 8736 Cherokee Ave., Denham Springs, simple battery, home invasion.
Oconnor, Sean: 51, 304 Penacroy Circle, Madisonville, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/no license issued, taillamps.
March 12
Schaffer, Cardarrius: 23, 46351 Durbin Road, Hammond, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, taillamps, two counts speeding.
Lange, Christopher Lloyd: 55, 12738 Danya Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Roger, Dwaine: 28, 17400 Florida Blvd., Holden, probation.
Slinker, Dylan: 26, 13090 Burgess Road, Apt. 5, Walker, illegal possession of stolen things.
Lanclos, Amy: 45, 28960 Highland Drive, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace.
Crim, Tristan: 18, 30940 Leroy Shaffett, Albany, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps.
Lee, Joseph: 65, 8722 Corlett Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.
Bennett, Pamela: 49, 13039 Burgess Ave., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Bennett, Carl: 50, 13305 Sandalwood Drive, Franklinton, domestic abuse battery.
Barbee, Daniel: 50, Avoyelles Ave., Denham Springs, residential contractor fraud.
Perry, Andrew: 39, 2245 King Arthur Blvd., Baton Rouge, violation of protective orders.
Koenig, Dustin Michael: 25, 114 Caroll St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Severio, Ruth: 37, 28444 Red Oak Road, Livingston, contempt of court.
Solar, Precious: 29, 9100 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, theft.
Nickens, Beverly: 57, 30845 Pine Hill Drive, Albany, aggravated battery, simple assault.
Cook, Ladarions: 30, 00804 Flowood Drive, Hammond, driver must be licensed, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, fugitive.
Johnson, Jeremy: 38, 518 E. Great Herron St., Gonzales, transported/court/return.
Thomas, Jenifer L.: 46, 8518 Sharee Place, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Hebert, Jason: 38, 8550 Cloverleaf St., Denham Springs, fugitive.
Maddox, Mariah: 23, 29446 Brown Morris Road, Hammond, simple robbery.
Jones, Sierra Renee: 24, 8550 Cloverleaf St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Jacob: 26, 25891 Marlbrook Drive, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer with force or violence, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Leibold, Todd: 59, 10888 Juban Road, Denham Springs, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Lott, Bobby R.: 51, 18719 Guitreau Lane, Port Vincent, failure to pay child support, driver must be licensed, security required, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building.
Boverhof, James: 30, 30799 Cain Market Road, Walker, probation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bernhardt, Pablo: 54, 30631 La. 16, Denham Springs, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Osborne, Clint: 47, 32552 Phillips Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery, aggravated assault, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
Thornton, James: 40, 32552 Phillips Lane, Denham Springs, aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
March 13
Westmoreland, Ashley: 33, 38992 La. 16, Denham Springs, theft, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Baham, Felicia: 42, 34176 La. 43, Independence, fugitive.
Paille, Krista L.: 28, 29195 Karen St., Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bush, Patrick Alan: 29, 13594 Genre Drive, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taillamps, driver must be licensed, security required.
Pritchard, Tanya: 49, 37343 La. 621, Prairieville, careless operation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, criminal mischief.
Smith, Jeremy: 43, 3645 Gladiola St., Baton Rouge, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.