Walker trailed Central by 10 points Friday night with only 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, but big plays in the passing game helped the Wildcats come from behind to secure one of the most impactful wins in program history.
The road to the 26-24 victory began when Walker recovered an onside kick following Central's final touchdown.
On the very next play, quarterback Ethan McMasters executed a flea-flicker with his 54-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Richard that suddenly made it a 24-20 game.
After the defense forced a quick three-and-out, McMasters led Walker down the field again. This time, he found favorite receiver Brian Thomas on a 19-yard lob down the left sideline with 1:10 remaining.
Thomas, who finished with only 51 yards on five catches, had been kept silent until the final possession.
"I feel like we're making a lot of great strides," first-year Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. "I'm just proud of our guys. This is probably the biggest team win we've had. A lot of guys were making plays."
The late McMasters-to-Thomas connection gave Walker its first lead on a soggy night at Central.
The defense then did its job once again, keeping Central out of field goal range. Thomas batted the ball away on Sam Kenerson's final heave.
Walker (6-2, 3-0) won its fifth straight overall and remained unbeaten in District 4-5A to keep pace with Zachary (5-2, 3-0) atop the standings.
The win assured that a district championship will be at stake when Walker and Zachary meet to conclude the regular season.
Prior to that, the Wildcats will face Denham Springs at home Friday night.
Denham Springs, which advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season, has lost five in a row.
The Yellow Jackets (1-7, 0-3) fell 37-7 to Live Oak in a game that was moved up to Thursday last week because of potentially inclement weather in the forecast.
Kee Hawkins rushed for 94 yards and two scores in Live Oak's most lopsided win against Denham in the history of the series. Cole Crenshaw's 30-yard field goal made it a 23-0 game going into halftime.
Live Oak (5-2, 1-2) was able to bounce back from its first two losses of the season. The Eagles play at Scotlandville (5-3, 0-3) on Friday.
Springfield wins district opener
Springfield got off on the right foot in district play with a 51-0 shutout of Pope John Paul II, putting the Bulldogs in position to compete for league honors.
Springfield (4-4) plays St. Thomas Aquinas at home this week, then travels to face Northlake Christian to conclude its three-game district schedule.
In other action, Loranger remained unbeaten with a 30-14 victory over Albany.
The Hornets (4-4, 1-2) take a break from 8-3A this week when they host Beau Chene. Next week, they conclude the regular season with a trip to Archbishop Hannan.
Parish cross-country
The Live Oak boys and girls swept the team competition in the Livingston Parish cross-country meet for the fifth year in a row.
Live Oak's boys finished with 28 points, followed by second-place Denham Springs with 49 and Walker with 55.
The Live Oak girls had 20 points to take first. Denham was second with 57 and Walker a close third with 58.
Brennan Amato of Denham Springs won the boys championship by running the 3-mile race in 16 minutes, 22.23 seconds. Jack Earle and Devin McLendon of Live Oak finished second and third, respectively.
Sylvia White won the girls title at 20:40.26 and led four Live Oak runners to place in the top five. Teammate Brooke Fontenot was second, Kylie Zeller fourth and Jenna Magee fifth. Ava Pitarro, of Walker, finished third.
Runners now turn their focus to the annual Metro Championships on Saturday at Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge.
Hutchinson commits
Holden softball star Emma Hutchinson has committed to Louisiana Tech.
Hutchinson is a four-time all-state selection for Holden and has helped lead the Lady Rockets to three straight Class B state titles. She batted .341 in 2019.
Hutchinson's teammate Olivia Lackie is a longtime South Alabama commitment.