A new committee formed to take a fresh look at a six-year-old master plan is starting its efforts to implement zoning and to improve drainage in Livingston Parish.

The nine-member committee held its first official meeting Tuesday night at the Livingston Parish Council chambers.

Although they took no formal action, the board discussed at length a recommendation to the Parish Council seeking money for consultants who would draft a first-ever parish-wide drainage plan, according to a video of the meeting.

The board members ultimately held off due to questions about whether the drainage plan would cover the entire parish, or just the fast-growing areas on the western end. Questions also remained about whether the committee wanted to hire engineers to update a comprehensive master plan written for the parish in 2013.

The master plan, called Envision Livingston, laid out recommendations for improvements to infrastructure, drainage, the economic corridor and land use. The parish council adopted the plan but never implemented it.

A consultant from the HNTB Corporation, the firm that assisted in writing the original plan, said updating the master plan would cost about half as much as was originally spent, which would equal about $225,000. No estimate was given on the drainage plan, which could mirror and connect with efforts currently ongoing in neighboring East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

Committee members said they want to seek grants if possible.

The committee selected Gerald Burns to serve as chairman. Burns is a member of the parish's planning commission and was involved in the committee that oversaw the drafting of the initial master plan several years ago.