The Girl Scouts Louisiana East fall product program is underway through Oct. 27.
Trophy Nut products include magazine subscriptions, candies, and chocolates and nut mixes, some of which are sold in holiday tins.
In conjunction with the cookie program, the fall product program teaches Girl Scouts five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills, a news release said. Troops use their fall product dollars to start up funding for their planned activities during the Girl Scout year, and participation allows them to earn rewards and patches.
Fall products can be purchased online at https://www.gsnutsandmags.com/landing/3/78acc294-1753-4072-b080-76f5fe5b82bb/en-US/False. Shipping and handling charges will apply to orders selected for direct ship.
If customers select the Scout-delivered option, purchases will be delivered to the Girl Scout office in Gonzales. Purchases will be delivered in mid-November, and those customers will be contacted for pick-up details at a later date.