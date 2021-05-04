Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on March 23, where attendees had their home-buying questions answered live by a panel of experts.
The workshop was hosted on Pelican’s Facebook page and featured Pelican Credit Counselor Nanette Diaz, Mortgage Originator Chris Neal and Baton Rouge-area real estate Kristen Stanley. Pelican Financial Outreach Supervisor Melanie Henderson moderated the workshop.
Attendees learned important information about the home-buying process such as tips for first time homebuyers who don’t have the best credit, what the home search process consists of after pre-approval and the various mortgage loan options that Pelican offers.
The workshop hosted 139 people and is available on the credit union’s website for those who would like to see it. This event was free and open to the public. Pelican membership was not required to attend the workshop or ask questions.
The credit union will continue to host virtual workshops throughout the year. Visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.