girls nial champs.jpg

Holy Ghost Catholic School's girls basketball team posted an undefeated season and won the Northshore Independent Athletic League Division 1 Junior Varsity Championship as it closed out the season. Members include, Bronwyn Doan, Bella Street, Maddie Aldridge, Miley Smith, Kinsley McCrory, Riley Fitzhugh and Zoey Jackson.

 Provided photo

