Sheryl Faye, an actress who has been entertaining audiences at the various branches of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System this summer, can be described as a woman with one theme, a focus on women in history. She can also be described as a woman who has the ability to take on the persona of 10 different women with the change all based on whom she chooses to portray for one particular show.
She performs one-woman shows on a variety of historical female figures who have made an impact on the generations in which they lived. “I try to make education fun by showcasing strong women who helped shape history," she said "It’s making the past, present.”
Her performances are adaptable for audiences of all ages and this summer she has been presenting shows for younger children and their parents.
For one of her latest performances, this one at the Hammond Branch of the Tangipahoa Library System, Faye chose to portray Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose books were the inspiration for the popular "Little House on the Prairie" television series of the 1970s. Faye offered a fast-paced show that quickly traced the early years of Laura Ingalls’s life as she moved with her family from one rural community to another through different states in the North Central area of the nation.
Faye titled her show about Ingalls Wilder, “Writer of the Frontier,” and her presentation told the story of what life was like in the developing communities in the mid to late 1800s. Faye offers a multimedia presentation that utilizes pictures projected onto a screen accompanied by music. As she tells her story, she cleverly changes her basic costume to reflect the ages Laura Ingalls Wilder goes through as her life unfolds on the frontier.
The story starts with Wilder’s birth and her early years in a “little house” situated near big woods. The young pioneer girl finds herself facing difficulty being accepted by the community in which she has been born.
Within a few years, Faye recounts, the Ingalls family moves west to the prairies where a new chapter in the young girl’s life begins to unfold. It is while living on the prairie that the young Laura meets Native Americans for the first time.
The Ingalls family eventually finds their way to Walnut Grove, the town that viewers of the television series can best identify with. It is at Walnut Grove where the teenage Laura Ingalls encounters the harshness of life on the frontier. When her father’s crop of wheat was about ready for harvest, a swarm of locusts descended on the region and ate the crops to the ground. With the loss of the crops, the father of the family had to move far away to work in timber to provide income for his family.
Faye used the trials faced by Laura Ingalls and her eventual highly successful life to emphasize the importance of working hard throughout one’s life to achieve success. The actress also included a lesson on English language usage in her talk teaching her young audience the proper way to use the word “like” in similes and the use of personification as a device in literature.
The presentation attracted a large group of youngsters accompanied by family. The presentation was part of the library’ summer reading program that extends through August.
Faye, who lives in Massachusetts, features shows about Helen Keller, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Abigail Adams, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anne Frank, Amelia Earhart, Eleanor Roosevelt and Sally Ride.